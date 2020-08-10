Karnataka CM Yediyurappa recovers from COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has recovered 'completely' from COVID-19 and was on Monday discharged from a private hospital here, the state government said.

The 77-year old leader was admitted to the Manipal Hospital on August 2 after he tested positive for coronavirus.

"After recovering from COVID-19 completely, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been discharged from the Manipal Hospital," an official statement said here.

"Thank you everyone for your wishes and prayers. I have been discharged from the hospital and will be in self- quarantine. Deeply grateful for your affection and support. I look forward to getting back to the routine very soon," he said.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa was today discharged from Manipal Hospitals in Bengaluru after he recovered from #COVID19: Karnataka Chief Minister's Office (CMO)



The CM had tested positive for the disease on August 2.

Pictures released by the Information Department showed a team of doctors giving a bouquet and along with paramedics greeting the chief minister.

Yediyurappa, in his trademark all-white attire and wearing a face mask, was seen in another picture walking out of the hospital, acknowledging the staff's wishes with folded hands.

On August 2, Yediyurappa had tweeted that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was being hospitalised as a precaution on the recommendation of doctors though he was fine.