Former president Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19

Former president Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for COVID-19. He tweeted on Monday noon to inform about his condition.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today," he posted on Twitter.

"I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee said.

On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.

I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19. #CitizenMukherjee — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) August 10, 2020

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala along with several other party leaders wished Mukherjee a speedy recovery.

"We wish former President Pranab Mukherjee a speedy recovery from Covid," the Congress said on its official Twitter handle.

Several leaders from across the political spectrum also wished him a speedy recovery.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot tweeted, "I have come to know former President of India Sh. Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for Covid-19...Concerned about his health. Wish him a speedy recovery."

Union minister Piyush Goyal also wished good health for Mukherjee, and said he was confident that the former president will be successful in recovering from the virus quickly.