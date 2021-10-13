Former PM Manmohan Singh admitted in Delhi's AIIMS hospital

India's former PM Manmohan Singh was admitted in Delhi's AIIMS hospital on Wednesday evening after reportedly complaining of weakness following a fever.

Manmohan Singh, 89, was India's prime minister from 2004 to 2014.

Singh has reportedly been admitted in the cardiology department at AIIMS hospital.

Reports said the Congress leader had a fever on Monday although he had recovered but he turned weak and was on fluids.

The former prime minister is reportedly stable.

India's former prime minister was detected with the virus in April and had recovered.

