Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis tests Covid-19 positive

India's political leader Devendra Fadnavis, the former Chief Minister of the south-western state Maharashtra, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Fadnavis made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday afternoon. "I have tested #COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication & treatment as per the advice of the doctors," he tweeted.

The former CM also said, "I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break!"

Fadnavis is a leader of the leading political party Bharatiya Janata Party and is playing a crucial role in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections.

He had been commuting between Maharashtra and Bihar regularly for the last few weeks and has therefore asked people who had come in contact with him to get tested and stay in isolation.

The leader is 50 years old and has assured that he is following the protocol and taking medication.