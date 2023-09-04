Former solicitor general of India Salve marries for the third time in London, Lalit Modi among attendees

Harish Salve, a prominent lawyer and former solicitor general of India got married for the third time in an affluent ceremony in London, United Kingdom, according to media reports. The wedding witnessed the attendance of several well-known people including Lalit Modi, Ujjwala Raut and others.

Harish Salve’s third wedding

The 68-year-old lawyer, with his girlfriend Trina, images and videos of which have since gone viral on social media.



Former Solicitor general of India, #HarishSalve got married for the 3rd time. Nita Ambani, Lalit Modi amongst others attended the ceremony.



He was earlier married to Meenakshi (his first wife) and Caroline Brossard later in 2020. Salve and his first wife reportedly called it quits, in June 2020 after more than 30 years of marriage.

Lalit Modi, the former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman, who amid scandals and controversies linked to IPL, had relocated to London from India in 2010, said that he would return to India as soon as the nation passes stringent libel laws.

Earlier this year, the former IPL chairman was also directed to issue an unconditional apology for his remarks against the judiciary on social media and national newspapers by the Supreme Court.

About Salve

As a Supreme Court lawyer, Salve has been a part of several high-profile cases. However, one of his most popular cases is that of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of spying.

Salve was India’s lead counsel before the International Court of Justice in the Jadhav extradition case charged only Rs 1, a gesture which earned him high praise. During the trial at the ICJ, Salve asserted that Pakistan had "extracted confession" from Jadhav on spying in Pakistan.

In 2020, he was also appointed as the Queen’s Counsel (QC) for the courts of Wales and England, a title which is awarded to those who have demonstrated particular skill and expertise in the conduct of advocacy.

He also represented the Union government, in 2018, at the Supreme Court over the Cauvery water dispute. In 2015, Salve was conferred one of the highest awards in India – the Padma Bhushan.

Salve also reportedly represented Bollywood celebrity Salman Khan, in a hit-and-run case back in 2002. Khan was later acquitted on all charges after a Bombay High Court decision, 13 years later.

Salve, who studied LLB from Nagpur University, served as the Solicitor General of India from November 1999 to November 2002.

