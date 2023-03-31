Rahul Gandhi in trouble again? IPL founder Lalit Modi says will drag him to court for defamatory remarks

Lalit Modi, the former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman, has announced that he will sue Rahul Gandhi, the former chief of the Indian National Congress (INC). Modi, as per reports, said that he would file the case in a UK court over Rahul Gandhi's comments, linking him to corruption and money laundering. This latest controversy involving the congress leader comes just days after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as an MP, following a conviction in a defamation case.

At an election rally in 2019, Gandhi clubbing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lalit Modi and fugitive businessman Nirav Modi together said, "How come all thieves have the common surname Modi?."

Lalit Modi in a tweet writes that he sees "every Tom dick and Gandhi," repeatedly referring to him as a "fugitive of justice." He then asks when he was "ever convicted" of such a thing and remarks that "it seems one and all oposition leaders have nothing else to do so they too are either ill informed or just vendetta prone."

i see just about every Tom dick and gandhi associates again and again saying i ama fugitive of justice. why ?How?and when was i to date ever convicted of same. unlike #Papu aka @RahulGandhi now an ordinary citizen saying it and it seems one and all oposition leaders have nothing… — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) March 30, 2023 ×

Tagging Rahul Gandhi, the IPL founder, then announces that he will be dragging the politician to court in the United Kingdom "right away."

He also accused several Congress leaders of having overseas assets and even offered to provide proof in the form of photos and addresses backing his allegations. Modi, who amid scandals and controversies linked to the IPL, had relocated to London from India in 2010, said that he will return to India as soon as the nation passes stringent libel laws.

(With inputs from agencies)

