Lalit Modi tenders apology for his remarks against judiciary

Former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi on Tuesday issued an apology for his remarks against the judiciary on social media. The apology came at the direction of the Supreme Court.

Lalit Modi's statement said, "I hereby tender this unconditional public apology for my social media post, dated January 13, 2023, and my tweet dated March 30, 2023. I reiterate that I have the highest regard for the Indian Judicial System and the majesty of the Courts, and I will not do anything which is inconsistent with the majesty or dignity of the Courts or the Indian Judiciary, in any manner."

"I reiterate that I do not, and did not, have the remotest intention of denigrating or lowering the Indian Judiciary`s image or public estimation, which I hold in the highest regard and esteem," he added.

The Supreme Court had directed Modi last week to tender an unconditional apology on social media platforms and national newspapers for his remarks against the judiciary. The Court agreed to an apology being published before the contempt petition against him is taken up next on April 24.

In a January 13 Instagram post, Lalit Modi alleged that cases are fixed in the judiciary.

A bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar slammed Modi for his remarks and warned him that any repeat of such conduct will be viewed "very seriously".

Senior advocate Chander Uday Singh had filed a contempt plea against Modi saying his tweet on March 30, 2023, tarnished the image of the judiciary and made scandalous remarks against judges. The court observed that Lalit Modi is not above the law.

He later posted a tweet on March 30, further insulting the judiciary. “Even after notice of contempt is issued, the contemnor has again tweeted and tarnished the image of the Indian judiciary,” senior advocate Ranjit Kumar said.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who was representing Lalit Modi, informed the Court that two tweets were published on March 30, the first of which was withdrawn immediately, while the second was a clarification. The bench went through the tweets and said, “We are prima facie of the observation that even the clarification also would tarnish the image of the Indian judiciary.”

The Court asked for an unconditional apology and an affidavit giving an undertaking that the contemnor shall not engage in making such posts in future. Singhvi assured the Court that the apology will be issued on every possible social media platform where the alleged contemnor has followers and also leading newspapers with wide circulation in Mumbai, Delhi Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru.

(With inputs from agencies)

