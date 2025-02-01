ANI: The Election Commission of India observed mourning on Saturday following the demise of former Chief Election Commissioner Navin B. Chawla. Chawla was 79 and was the 16th Chief Election Commissioner of India. "The Election Commission of India deeply mourns the demise of its 16th Chief Election Commissioner," it said.

Navin Chawla, a brilliant officer of the 1969 batch of Indian Administrative Services AGMUT cadre, was Election Commissioner during the period 16th May 2005-20th April 2009 and the CEC from April 21st, 2009 to July 29th, 2010.

"He succeeded N. Gopalaswami as the CEC of India," an ECI's release said. During his tenure as CEC, the apex poll commission successfully conducted the General Election to the Lok Sabha in 2009 and elections for Legislative Assemblies in seven states. During his tenure, Chawla led many reforms, including enabling third-gender voters to exercise a preference to vote in a new category of "Other," instead of being compelled to vote as 'male' or 'female,' and advocated for constitutional reforms to bring on par the process of removal of election commissioners with that of the CEC, as per the ECI.

"His leadership and commitment to the electoral process will continue to inspire us at the Election Commission of India," the ECI further added.

In his personal life, Chawla was deeply inspired by Mother Teresa and also wrote an authorised biography on her life and work, according to ECI.

