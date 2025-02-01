Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a significant development for gig workers in her record eighth consecutive Budget speech on Saturday (Feb 1).

The government will now give ID cards to gig workers and they will be provided with access to healthcare benefits through a comprehensive social security scheme.

She said that the government will support various worker groups, including street vendors, and online and urban workers.

Identity cards will be provided to gig workers of online platforms and their registration will be done via the e-Shram portal.

The finance minister announced that the PM SVANidhi scheme will be reworked with enhanced loans from banks, UPI-linked credit cards with a Rs 30,000 limit, and capacity-building support will be ensured.

Investing in Street Vendors and Online and Urban Workers



🔶 Gig workers of online platforms to be provided with identity cards and registration on e-Shram portal



🔶 Scheme for socio-economic upliftment of urban workers to be implemented



🔶 PM SVANidhi scheme to be revamped… pic.twitter.com/eBg4SwhRXx — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) February 1, 2025

FM Sitharaman vows reforms across six vital domains

Sitharaman has pledged to implement reforms across six vital sectors: taxation, urban development, mining, financial sector, power and regulatory reforms.

The budget also laid stress on the growing spending power of India's growing middle class.

"Union Budget 2025-26 with an effort to a. Accelerate growth b. Secure inclusive development c. Invigorate society and industry d. Uplift household sentiment and e. Enhance spending on the power of India's rising middle class," she said.

Despite acknowledging the ongoing geopolitical challenges that could hinder global economic growth, the finance minister expressed confidence in India's robust economic foundation.

FM Sitharaman highlighted the government's vision of 'Sabka Vikas' (Development for All), which she said is aimed at balancing growth across all regions.

(With inputs from agencies)