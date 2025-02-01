Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday ( Feb 1) announced in the Union Budget 2025 the launch of a modified UDAN Scheme aimed at improving regional air connectivity. The new aviation scheme will add 120 new destinations and is set to carry 40 million passengers over the next 10 years.

The success of the Udaan Scheme

The current UDAN scheme has connected 88 airports and ports and operated 698 routes, benefiting 15 million middle-class passengers by making air travel faster and more affordable.

Sitharaman said, “The UDAN scheme has enabled 1.5 crore middle-class people to meet their aspirations for speedier travel. The scheme has connected 88 ports, airports and operationalised 698 routes.”

#WATCH | FM says, "....Inspired by the success, a modified UDAN scheme will be launched to enhance regional connectivity to 120 new destinations and carry 4 crore additional passengers in the next 10 years. The scheme will also support helipads and smaller airports in hilly,… pic.twitter.com/S4UTo7FnCs — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2025

She further said, "UDAN has inspired by that success, a modified Udaan scheme will be launched to enhance regional connectivity to 120 new destinations and carry four crore passengers in the next 10 years. The scheme will also support helipads and smaller airports in hilly aspirational and northeastern regional districts," FM Sitharaman said.

The modified scheme will focus on improving air travel in hilly, aspirational, and Northeast regions by developing helipads and smaller airports. Additionally, the government will build greenfield airports in Bihar and expand the capacity of Patna Airport and Brownfield Airport in Bihta.

