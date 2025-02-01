Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the launch of the ‘Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana' in her Budget speech for 2025-26. It is aimed at benefiting 17 million farmers ( 1.7 crore). The scheme will be implemented in collaboration with state governments across 100 districts with low agricultural productivity. Sitharaman emphasised that the initiative is designed to create sustainable opportunities in rural areas, aiming to reduce forced migration and promote rural employment.

Advertisment

Sitharaman outlined several significant agricultural measures, including:

- A National Mission for Edible Oil and Seeds to enhance domestic production.

- A six-year mission aimed at achieving self-reliance in pulse production.

- Establishment of a Makhana Board in Bihar to promote better processing and value addition of this indigenous crop.

Also read | FM Sitharaman commences Budget speech amid protest by Samajwadi Party MPs as opposition stages walkout

The ‘Dhan Dhanya Krishi Yojana’ will draw inspiration from the Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP), initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 and is currently active in 112 districts.

Advertisment

Kisan Credit Card limit enhancement

Another major announcement in the Budget was the increase in the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) loan limit from $3,460.36 to $5,767.2 (Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh). The KCC scheme, which has supported 77 million (7.7 crores) farmers and fishermen, helps meet production costs, post-harvest expenses, and other agricultural needs. This increase will offer farmers greater access to credit, furthering the government’s goal of improving financial inclusion in agriculture.

Also read | Budget 2025: FM Nirmala Sitharaman pays tribute to Madhubani art, dons elegant off-white saree

Advertisment

The Kisan Credit Card scheme, launched by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare in 1998 has provided farmers with essential credit facilities. The scheme has been pivotal in empowering farmers with the financial resources needed for agricultural growth, ensuring they are not hindered by lack of access to capital. The enhanced loan limit will further support the growth of the agriculture sector, providing farmers with better opportunities for productivity and income generation.

(With inputs from agencies)