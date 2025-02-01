India's Opposition parties created a ruckus in the Parliament on Saturday (Feb 1) as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was set to commence her eighth consecutive budget speech.

As soon as Sitharaman started with her speech, some opposition members walked out, chanting slogans like 'Anti-Hindu Modi Government'. The walkout was staged by Samajwadi Party MPs including party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

The SP members shouted slogans demanding a discussion on the Maha Kumbh stampede incident where 30 people lost their lives.

Samajwadi Party demanded in Parliament that the government release the list of people who lost their lives in the Mahakumbh stampede. They staged a symbolic walkout to mark their protest.

Speaker Om Birla intervened to calm the lawmakers.

Later, the MPs rejoined the ongoing Lok Sabha session.

#BudgetSession | Opposition parties demanded a discussion on the #MahaKumbh stampede. Walked out to mark their protest. https://t.co/1AAypBZ0D6 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2025

Sitharaman is presenting her record eighth consecutive Budget on Saturday (Feb 1).

The Budget speech is expected to provide a comprehensive overview of the government's fiscal policies, revenue and expenditure proposals, and taxation reforms, along with other important announcements.

The Economic Survey, tabled in the Parliament on Friday (Jan 31), forecast a robust growth rate for India's economy, predicting an expansion between 6.3 and 6.8 per cent in the coming financial year (2025-26).

#WATCH | Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman begins her budget speech amid protest by Samajwadi Party MPs including party chief Akhilesh Yadav



(Source - Sansad TV) pic.twitter.com/8YrrXSRgzR — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2025

This survey illustrates India's robust economic fundamentals backed by a stable external account, fiscal consolidation, and private consumption.

It highlighted that the government intends to bolster long-term industrial evolution by concentrating on research and development (R&D), micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), and capital goods.

The measures are aimed at enhancing innovation, and global competitiveness.

"The fundamentals of the domestic economy remain robust, with a strong external account, calibrated fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption. On balance of these considerations, we expect that the growth in FY26 would be between 6.3 and 6.8 per cent," it said.

(With inputs from agencies)