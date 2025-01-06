Delhi Chief Minister Atishi broke down during a press conference today while reacting to BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri’s controversial remarks targeting her father. Addressing the media, an emotional Atishi said, " I want to tell Ramesh Bidhuri, my father was a teacher throughout his life, he has taught thousands of children coming from poor and lower-middle-class families, now he is 80 years old...now he is really ill that he can't even walk without help."

#WATCH | Delhi CM Atishi breaks down while speaking about BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's reported objectionable statement regarding her. pic.twitter.com/CkKRbGMyaL — ANI (@ANI) January 6, 2025

Atishi expressed outrage at Bidhuri’s comments, accusing him of stooping to personal attacks for electoral gains. "Will you do such a dirty thing for the sake of elections? I never thought politics in this country could sink so low," she added.

Bidhuri’s controversial comments

The controversy began after Ramesh Bidhuri, the BJP candidate for the Kalkaji constituency, made remarks about Atishi's surname during a rally on Sunday. He claimed, "Atishi has changed her father. She used to be Marlena, now she is Singh. Her parents even sought clemency for Afzal Guru, the man responsible for killing young people."

The comments drew sharp criticism, with many accusing Bidhuri of resorting to personal and baseless attacks to influence voters.

AAP responds strongly

AAP leaders condemned Bidhuri’s remarks, calling them an attack on decency and political ethics. Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal said, "BJP leaders are using filthy language against Delhi's Chief Minister Atishi. The people of Delhi will not tolerate the insult of a female Chief Minister. All the women of Delhi will take revenge for this."

