An IED explosion took place on Monday (January 06) afternoon in the Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. The blast, carried out by Naxals, targeted a vehicle carrying security personnel. The incident took place at approximately 2:15 PM near Ambeli village, under police station Kutru of District Bijapur.

Additional Director General (ADG) of Naxal Operations, Vivekanand Sinha, confirmed the incident. Speaking to Zee Media over the phone, Sinha said that the explosion happened as the soldiers were on their way back.

Inspector General (IG) of Bastar told news agency ANI, "Nine people - eight Dantewada DRG jawans and one driver, lost their lives after their vehicle was blown up by naxals through an IED blast, in Bijapur. They were returning after a joint operation of Dantewada, Narayanpur and Bijapur."

Reacting to the blast, Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao said, "Information about a cowardly attack by Naxalites has come from Bijapur. I express condolences for the jawans. This is a cowardly action as jawans are working towards eliminating naxals. They have done this due to desperation and disappointment. This sacrifice of the jawans won't go in vain."

Chhattisgarh Assembly Speaker and former CM Raman Singh said, "Whenever big operations happen against them, these Naxalites come down to cowardly attack. I express my condolences to the families of the jawans who lost their lives in this attack. The big step that Chhattisgarh government and central government are taking will take this step forward further."

