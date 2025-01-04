A 26-year-old journalist from the central-eastern Indian state of Chhattisgarh was found dead on a contractor’s property Friday (Jan 3) after he highlighted irregularities in a road project. Mukesh Chandrakar was earlier reported missing since January 1 and his dead body was found inside a freshly-sealed septic tank in Bijapur. Police have filed a murder case and an investigation has been launched.

What happened?

Mukesh’s elder brother Yukesh on January 2 filed a missing person report with the police. Following mobile tracking, police were able to locate the TV journalist’s dead body on the contractor’s property.

In his complaint, Yukesh highlighted that the journalist had recently reported on alleged irregularities in the construction of a road from Gangaloor to Nelasanar village. The media reports had prompted a government investigation into the construction project. The police complaint further mentioned threats to Mukesh’s life from three individuals, including contractor Suresh Chandrakar. Police have taken several suspects into custody now.

Who was Mukesh Chandrakar?

Mukesh had a decade of experience working as a journalist. He worked as a stringer for a TV news channel and ran a popular YouTube channel named ‘Bastar Junction’. In 2021, he is believed to have played a key role in helping secure the release of a security personnel abducted by Maoists. Mukesh was known for his brave reportage on Naxal attacks, encounters, and other issues affecting Bastar.

A police statement said the details of Mukesh’s post-mortem report are awaited.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai condemned the murder of the journalist, calling it “an irreparable loss for journalism and society.”

“The news of the murder of Bijapur's young and dedicated journalist Mukesh Chandrakar ji is very sad and heartbreaking,” he said.

The CM added that the culprits would be brought to justice and would be given harsh punishments.

“The culprit will not be spared under any circumstances. I have given instructions to arrest the criminals as soon as possible and ensure the harshest punishment for them,” the CM vowed.

