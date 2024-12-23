New Delhi, India

Advertisment

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, rebuked Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, launching a scathing attack, accusing him of failing to address women's issues during his ten-year tenure.

“Arvind Kejriwal is rattled. He didn’t do anything for women in the last 10 years. He even got Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal assaulted in his home. His MLAs have not even been nice to their wives,” Gupta told news agency ANI. Gupta gave the example of Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's alleged assault case and further said that AAP MLAs have not even been nice to their wives.

Also Read: India: Arvind Kejriwal claims PM Modi hatched ‘conspiracy’ against him, attacked his ‘honesty’

Advertisment

Kejriwal lashed out at BJP

Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference on Sunday (Dec 22) criticising the central government for its decision to not include Delhi’s tableau from the Republic Day parade. “Delhi is the capital of India, and its tableau should participate in the 26th January parade every year. For many years, Delhi’s tableau has not been allowed. What kind of politics is this? Why do they hate the people of Delhi so much?,” Kejriwal asked.

“The Centre has no vision for the people of Delhi. Why should the people vote for them?,” he said.

Advertisment

Virendra Sachdeva condemns Kejriwal

Other BJP leaders, including Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva and MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, also condemned Kejriwal.

Virendra Sachdeva condemned the AAP leader for annihilating Delhi through corruption during his tenure. “Delhi is the capital of India, but whenever any national festival approaches, we see the anarchist nature of Arvind Kejriwal. We remember Republic Day 2014, when Kejriwal staged a protest. Now, he wants to do politics over the parade tableau,” Sachdeva said.

He added, “What does Kejriwal want to show in Delhi’s tableau? The sewer overflows that caused over 60 deaths or the ‘Sheeshmahal’ he built by looting public money?”

Also Read: What is ‘Sheesh Mahal’ row? BJP stages protest outside Arvind Kejriwal’s residence

MP Kamaljeet accuses Kejriwal

MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat also alleged the Kejriwal government, accusing it of failing to highlight basic civic problems in the city. “The Delhi government has not understood the needs of its people even after 10 years in power. When election time comes, Kejriwal asks people to tell him their concerns. But basic issues like sewer cleaning in Rajinder Nagar remain unresolved. Three aspirants lost their lives because of you,” Sehrawat said.

(With inputs from agencies)