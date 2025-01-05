Four Maoists and a state police constable were killed in a joint search operation in the South Abujmarh forest area at the Narayanpur-Dantewada district border of Chhattisgarh, said the police on Sunday (Jan 5).

The operation was conducted by the Special Task Force (STF) in coordination with DRG teams from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Jagdalpur, and Kondagaon districts in the Abujmarh area on Friday (Jan 3), said Inspector General of Bastar, P Sundarraj.

Four uniformed Maoists were killed in an intense encounter that began on Saturday evening (Jan 4).

Automatic weapons, including AK-47 and Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), were recovered during the search, said Sundarraj.

Head Constable Sannu Karam of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) also lost his life during the operation.

CM Sai reacts

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said that the fight to end the Maoist menace will continue till it is eradicated completely.

“So far, there is news of four Naxalites being killed in an encounter between security forces and Naxalites in the south Abujhmaad region bordering Narayanpur and Dantewada districts,” Sai said in a post on X.

He also expressed grief over the DRG head constable's death and said that his sacrifice would not go in vain.

“DRG head constable Sannu Karam was also martyred in the encounter. His sacrifice will not go in vain. Security forces have been fighting very strongly against Naxalism and the fight will continue till the menace is eradicated. I pray to God for peace to the soul of the martyred soldier and to provide strength to his grieving family," he said.

More than 200 Maoists neutralised in 2024

Over 200 Maoists were neutralised in the year 2024 by the Chhattisgarh security forces.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah vowed that the Maoist menace will be eradicated from the country by March 2026.

“When Chhattisgarh becomes free of Maoist insurgency, the entire country will be rid of the menace… Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji’s leadership, in the past 10 years we tightened the noose around Maoists and there was a 73% reduction in deaths of security personnel and a 70% fall in civilian killings… For the first time in 40 years, the death toll of civilians and security personnel is less than 100,” Shah said in Raipur.

“With the support of central security forces, the state broke past records and neutralised 287 Maoists in the past year, arrested 1,000 and got 837 to surrender,” he added.

“The state’s leadership, chief minister and home minister pledged to eradicate Maoists and the govt of India is also committed to support your pledge that, together, we will completely eliminate Maoists from Chhattisgarh by March 31, 2026,” the Union home minister vowed.

(With inputs from agencies)