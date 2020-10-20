First case of COVID-19-related brain nerve damage in child reported at AIIMS

A report by All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has said that a girl's brain nerves were damaged after she was detected with coronavirus.

Also Read: As the coronavirus surges, a new culprit emerges - pandemic fatigue

The doctors have so far prepared a draft report and they would be publishing a full report on the girl's health condition.

The report of brain damage is the first of its kind reported in the country for coronavirus patients. The girl aged 11 reported blurred vision, however, her condition improved with immunotherapy treatment and was later discharged from hospital with 50 per cent of her vision restored.

The draft said the COVID-19 infection had induced Acute Demyelinating Syndrome (ADS) in the girl which was the first in the "paediatric age group".

Also Read: India posts lowest daily new coronavirus cases in nearly three months

The report comes after a 45-year old man suffering from asthma in Britain lost his hearing in one ear after being stuck with coronavirus.

The man was admitted to ICU after he experienced difficulty in breathing, he was administered remdesivir during this treatment as doctors carried out blood transfusion on the patient after which he started showing signs of recovery.

The man later recovered but a week later he noticed ringing in his left ear which led to hearing loss even as the doctors tested him for flu, HIV and rheumatoid arthritis but all showed negative results.

The doctors in the UK were unable to ascertain the exact cause of the man's hearing loss and asked for more investigations into the case.