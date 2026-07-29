/Filing ITR at the last minute? 9 checks to make and 5 mistakes to avoid

With the July 31 deadline for filing Income Tax Returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year (AY) 2026-27 fast approaching, taxpayers have little room for errors. From mismatched Annual Information Statement (AIS) and Form 26AS details to choosing the wrong ITR form, missing income or forgetting e-verification, small mistakes can lead to notices, refund delays or revised returns.

Here are nine key checks to make before you hit ‘Submit’:

1. Check your personal information

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First things first: Recheck your personal details before anything else. Make sure it is accurate. It includes your name, Permanent Account Number (PAN), Aadhaar details, address, phone number and email address. Also confirm that the bank account registered for receiving your refund has been correctly added and pre-validated.

2. Match your income with AIS and Form 26AS

Form 16 alone may not capture every source of income. Cross-check the details in your Annual Information Statement (AIS), Taxpayer Information Summary (TIS) and Form 26AS against your own financial records to identify any discrepancies or missing entries. Tax expert Atul Anand said taxpayers should not assume that AIS and Form 26AS will necessarily show identical information. The documents should instead be checked against the taxpayer’s own records before filing.

Also Read: 5 income tax deadlines in July 2026 you cannot miss

3. Cross-check Form 16 with your salary details

If you are a salaried taxpayer, carefully compare the income, exemptions and deductions mentioned in your return with the figures reported in Form 16. Any mismatch should be identified and corrected before submission.

4. Account for income beyond your salary

Don't overlook earnings outside your regular salary. Review interest from savings accounts, fixed deposits and recurring deposits, along with dividend earnings, rental income and other sources of income that may need to be reported. Tax expert Priya Sachdeva said taxpayers often face difficulty when they have income coming from several sources. She also highlighted confusion around selecting the appropriate Income Tax Return (ITR) form and reconciling income with AIS and Form 26AS.

5. Recheck all deductions

Before claiming deductions, make sure you are eligible for them and that the amounts entered in your return are correct. Pay particular attention to deductions under provisions such as:

Section 80C: Eligible investments and payments

Section 80D: Health insurance premiums

Section 80CCD(1B): Eligible contributions to the National Pension System (NPS)

Other applicable deductions: Any additional deductions for which you qualify

6. Review your capital gains carefully

If you have sold shares, mutual funds or other investments during the financial year, check that the resulting capital gains have been calculated and reported correctly. Make sure you have distinguished between short-term and long-term gains. Priya Sachdeva said first-time investors can particularly struggle with determining the nature of their gains, calculating the taxable amount, selecting the appropriate ITR form and reporting the details correctly.

7. Make sure you have selected the right ITR form

Selecting the wrong Income Tax Return (ITR) form can create problems during filing. Your choice depends on your income sources and other financial circumstances. For instance, taxpayers with certain capital gains from shares or mutual funds may need to use ITR-2 rather than ITR-1. Review your income profile carefully before choosing the form.

8. Check your bank details for the refund

Before filing, verify the bank account selected for receiving an income tax refund. Ensure the account is correctly linked to your profile and has been validated on the income tax portal. An incorrect or unvalidated account could delay the refund.

9. Complete e-verification after filing

Submitting your return is not the final step. Make sure you complete the required e-verification within the prescribed period after filing.

Atul Anand said taxpayers sometimes forget this step, which can leave the return unverified and potentially create problems with its validity.

5 mistakes tax experts see most often

Taxpayers commonly make these errors while filing their Income Tax Returns (ITRs):