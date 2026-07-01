5 income tax deadlines in July 2026 you cannot miss

Every year, Indian taxpayers treat July 31 as if it is the only income tax date that matters in the month. It is not. The July tax compliance calendar runs from the very first week of the month, and missing any of the earlier dates can create cascading problems — penalty notices, interest charges, and in some cases, the permanent loss of the right to carry forward losses to offset against future income. Here are the five income tax deadlines in July 2026 that every taxpayer, employer, and business owner needs to have on their calendar.

July 7: TDS And TCS Deposits

The first compliance deadline of the month falls on July 7, and it applies to anyone who deducts or collects tax at source. Tax Deducted at Source for the month of June 2026 must be deposited with the government by this date. Additionally, businesses that have been permitted by their Assessing Officer to make quarterly TDS deposits — covering the April to June 2026 quarter — must also deposit by July 7. This date also covers the upload of declarations received from buyers in Form 127 during June 2026, and declarations received from recipients in Form 121 for the quarter ending June 2026.

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July 15: Reporting By Financial Institutions And Exchanges

July 15 is primarily a compliance date for regulated entities rather than individual taxpayers. Financial institutions, stock exchanges, authorised dealers, and certain other reporting entities must submit their required transaction reports by this date. This also includes the issuance of Form 132 certificates for specified taxes deducted in May 2026. While individual filers are not directly affected, this deadline feeds into the pre-filled data available in their ITR forms — making it relevant to anyone who expects their investment or banking income to appear automatically in their tax return.

July 30: TDS Challan-Cum-Statement

Any individual or entity that deducted tax on payments made during June 2026 must file the corresponding challan-cum-statement by July 30. This is a separate filing from the standard TDS return, and it applies in specific categories of transactions. Missing this date triggers its own penalties under the Income Tax Act and can create compliance mismatches that surface later during scrutiny.

July 31: ITR Filing For Salaried And ITR-2 Filers

The primary deadline most taxpayers know — July 31, 2026 is the last date to file income tax returns for FY 2025-26 for individuals and HUFs filing ITR-1 or ITR-2. This covers salaried employees, pensioners, and investors with capital gains or multiple house properties. Missing this deadline means a late fee of Rs 5,000 for taxpayers with income above Rs 5 lakh, or Rs 1,000 for those below the Rs 5 lakh threshold. Interest at 1 percent per month also accrues on any outstanding tax under Section 234A. Critically, taxpayers who miss July 31 also lose the ability to carry forward losses — such as capital losses or losses from house property — to set off against income in future years. The right to carry forward losses is available only if the return is filed on time.

July 31: TDS And TCS Quarterly Returns, Plus Special Forms

The second July 31 obligation is less well known but equally significant. Companies must file their TDS and TCS returns for the April to June 2026 quarter by this date, covering Forms 138, 140, 142, and 144. A range of special forms are also due on July 31: Form 10E for claiming salary arrear relief under Section 89, Form 10BA for deduction of rent paid, Form 10H for foreign income, and Forms 10CCE and 10CCD for royalty and technical know-how deductions. Pension funds must also submit their required reporting through Form 175 by this date. Each of these has its own penalty structure under the Income Tax Act for late or non-filing.

Do Not Wait Till July 31