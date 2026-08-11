/FCRA Amendment Bill: Centre seeks consensus on JPC as opposition, Church groups raise concerns

The Centre is making efforts to build political consensus on referring the contentious Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), amid continued opposition to the proposed legislation, people familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. The government has been reaching out to political parties as well as stakeholders, including Church representatives and non-government organisations, to address concerns over provisions of the bill, which was introduced in the Lok Sabha in March.

A BJP lawmaker said the government has taken note of concerns raised by several political parties and civil society groups. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also assured Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma that the amended FCRA provisions will not be applied retrospectively. “…We are in touch with parties and what we have gathered is that some are in favour of sending the bill to a JPC. The Congress and the TMC [Trinamool Congress] are against it…but discussions with other parties are ongoing,” said the BJP lawmaker and added the government is also reaching out to the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to agree to a JPC.

The lawmaker said Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju is leading the government's outreach to Opposition parties in an attempt to secure agreement on referring the bill to a JPC. “There are several parties that have demanded scrapping the bill entirely. While some have concerns about specific provisions…now these can be examined and discussed in detail. The government has refuted the perception that the bill will adversely impact minorities or social organisations,” the BJP lawmaker said.

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The government's move comes amid growing political pressure over the proposed changes. Opposition parties and several organisations have raised concerns about the potential impact of the legislation on NGOs, charitable institutions, religious organisations and other entities that receive foreign contributions. The bill seeks to amend the existing Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, including provisions dealing with foreign-funded assets, registration, penalties and investigations. The proposed legislation would create a framework under which foreign contributions and assets could be placed under the control of a designated authority in certain circumstances.

FCRA Bill unlikely to be taken up this session

With the Monsoon Session of Parliament scheduled to conclude on Friday, the chances of the FCRA Amendment Bill being taken up for detailed discussion and passage appear limited. A second BJP leader said the bill is unlikely to be taken up during the remaining days of the session. However, if the government manages to reach a consensus on the JPC proposal, it could make a statement in Parliament announcing the decision to refer the legislation for further scrutiny. The bill's absence from the final days of the Lok Sabha agenda has already fuelled speculation that the government may be considering a more cautious approach to the contentious legislation. A JPC would allow lawmakers from both Houses of Parliament to examine the provisions in greater detail and hear representations from stakeholders before submitting recommendations.

BJD open to JPC scrutiny

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has indicated that it is not opposed to the bill being examined by a JPC. A BJD lawmaker said several provisions require closer examination, particularly those relating to administrative procedures and the functioning of organisations involved in education and healthcare. “There are some issues that need to be addressed, such as administrative procedures and processes that should not create problems for organisations that work in the sectors of education or health care,” said the BJD lawmaker.

The party also raised concerns about organisations that may have opaque foreign funding or divert funds from their stated purpose. “There should be scrutiny of international organisations that have opaque funding; those which divert funds meant for one particular purpose to another and those organisations that are involved in proselytisation… But if any organisation gets caught in administrative lapses and loses their licence, there has to be recourse for that.” The BJD's position could be significant as the government seeks support beyond its immediate allies for a JPC referral.

Church representatives meet Amit Shah

Concerns over the FCRA Bill have also come from Christian organisations and Church representatives. A delegation led by DMK lawmaker P Wilson met Amit Shah and submitted a memorandum outlining its objections to the proposed legislation. The delegation argued that the bill, which changes the framework governing charitable, educational, medical and religious property linked to foreign contributions, should not be passed without extensive pre-legislative scrutiny. The memorandum called for the bill to be referred to a JPC.

The delegation also argued that a JPC would be more appropriate than a Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committee because the proposed changes cut across the jurisdiction and concerns of multiple ministries.

It said no single departmental committee would be adequately placed to examine the issues in their entirety.

What does the FCRA Amendment Bill seek to change?

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, proposes several changes to the existing framework governing foreign contributions received by eligible organisations in India. Among its key provisions are changes relating to the receipt and utilisation of foreign contributions, treatment of assets when an organisation's registration is suspended or ceases, cancellation and non-renewal of registration, penalties and investigation procedures.

The bill also proposes a designated authority to oversee foreign contributions and assets in specified circumstances.

The government has argued that the amendments are intended to address administrative and legal gaps in the existing law, strengthen oversight and prevent misuse of foreign funds. Opponents, however, have questioned whether the proposed powers could create difficulties for NGOs, charitable institutions, healthcare and educational organisations and religious bodies that depend on foreign contributions.

Why is the government considering a JPC?

A JPC could provide the government with a way to move the legislation forward while allowing Opposition parties and affected stakeholders greater opportunity to examine its provisions. For the government, securing consensus on a JPC could also help break the current political deadlock without immediately withdrawing the bill.