/Fast-track court set up for paper leak cases hits first pause in its maiden hearing: Here's why

The fast track court set up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to hear the cases related to paper leaks including the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG paper leak case, has hit its first hurdle right in its maiden hearing. The first hearing ended without any substantive proceedings on Monday (Jul 27) after no lawyer appeared on behalf of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). This forced the judges to adjourn the matter. The case came up before Special Judge Anu Grover Baliga.

Even as the court was scheduled to hear the bail applications of two accused, Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal, no prosecutor representing the CBI was present until 10.45 am, the judge recorded the absence in the order, news agency PTI reported. Later, when the prosecutor arrived, the counsel for the accused requested that the matter be deferred, informing the court that he had to appear in another case before the Rohini district courts and could not wait further. Accepting the request, the judge adjourned the hearing to August 3. The court also directed the director of prosecution to ensure that a public prosecutor is deputed to the designated court for the next hearing.

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Criticising the Centre, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das shared the development on X, and commented on the status of the fast track courts. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against 13 accused in the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi. The chargesheet, filed by the Economic Offences Wing of the CBI, will be placed before the special Fast Track Court constituted to hear paper leak cases on Wednesday.

How was fast-track court set up?