New Delhi

An explosion was heard in Delhi's Prashant Vihar near the PVR multiplex on Thursday (Nov 28).

Advertisment

Police said the blast occurred around 11:48 am and a white powdery substance was found at the site, according to India Today.

The explosion occurred near the boundary of a park adjacent to a sweet shop named Bansi Wala.

Police and fire fighting vehicles immediately reached the spot after the explosion was reported.

Advertisment

The cause of the blast is under investigation, police said.

Verification is also underway regarding the call reporting the explosion.

One person sustained minor injuries in the blast and an investigation is underway to find the cause of the explosion.

Advertisment

Also read | ED team gets attacked, officer suffers injury amid raid in cyber fraud case in Delhi

Speaking to ANI, Delhi Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) and Additional Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Kumar Tyagi said that as of now there is no suspect.

"One person sustained minor injuries. Police teams and other specialised staff - special cell, forensics and other units are at the spot. The cause of the explosion is being ascertained... As of now, there is no suspect...The person with minor injuries was discharged after treatment," he said.

The National Security Guards (NSG) has set up a counter of Bomb Disposal Unit on the spot.

According to the sources, Delhi Police has seized more than 10 DVRs near the spot and is scanning the CCTV of the nearby area.

The sources also mentioned that the suspect used a garbage area to place explosives. The police have not found any kind of particles yet, though white powder residue was there near the spot.

"Chemical quantity which was used this time was less compared to last month's incident," they said.

Notably, this comes a month after a blast was reported in Prashant Vihar outside a CRPF school.

Also read | TRIGGER WARNING: Jharkhand shocker | Live-in partner rapes and kills woman, chops her body into 40 pieces

Police sources revealed that the explosive device was wrapped in a polythene bag and buried in a half to one-foot-deep pit, which was then covered with garbage. While there were no reported injuries, nearby vehicles and properties were damaged due to the blast.

Following a preliminary investigation, Delhi Police filed a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, Section 3 of the Indian Explosives Act, and other relevant sections to continue the probe.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.