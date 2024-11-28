New Delhi, India

The team of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was attacked and one of their officials suffered injuries when they were investigating a cyber fraud case in the Bijwasan area of New Delhi on Thursday (Nov 28).

According to the officials, the ED officer had minor injuries after the attack and went ahead with the searches after receiving first aid.

As per media reports, the official who suffered injuries in the attack was identified as an additional director of ED.

How ED team was attacked during the raid?

As per media reports, the ED team had reportedly visited a farmhouse in the Bijwasan area of New Delhi to raid a chartered accountant (CA). The CA had a connection with a cyber app fraud case.

When the ED team reached the site, they were allegedly attacked by Ashok Sharma and his family.

“Five people were there and one of them ran away. The premises are secured and an FIR is being filed. One additional director of ED was injured in the incident,” said the probe agency.

The ED stated that its High-Intensity Unit (HIU) had launched the raids after an investigation into the laundering of illicit funds which were generated through various cybercrimes, which included phishing scams, QR code fraud, and part-time job scams.

“The Enforcement Directorate’s High-Intensity Unit (HIU) launched extensive searches today targeting top chartered accountants allegedly linked to a massive cybercrime network operating across India. The raids follow an investigation that uncovered the laundering of illicit funds generated from thousands of cybercrimes, including phishing scams, QR code fraud, and part-time job scams,” said ED.

After the attack, the ED team reached a local police station where they registered a complaint after which a manhunt for the accused was launched by the police.

