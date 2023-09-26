Explained: What is Cauvery water dispute between Indian state of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka?

The Cauvery River, which flows through the southern Indian states of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry, has been a focal point of one of the most contentious water disputes. This long-standing conflict, known as the Cauvery water dispute, has its roots in historical agreements and differing demands.

The Cauvery River, often referred to as the "Ganges of the South," is a vital water resource for the southern states of India. Its waters are used primarily for irrigation, providing sustenance to millions of farmers.

The dispute dates back to the British colonial era when the British government established agreements to allocate the river's waters among the princely states of Mysore and Madras presidency (now Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, respectively).

These agreements, known as the 1892 and 1924 agreements, laid the foundation for the dispute that would continue for decades.

1892 agreement

As per Ministry of Jal Shakti, the 1892 Agreement between Mysore and Madras was entered into between the then State of Mysore & Madras in 1892 with reference to taking up new irrigation works across the rivers. But this agreement was not as significant as the one in 1924 which went on to become the real origin of the dispute that has been continuing for decades now.

1924 agreement

In 1910, Mysore proposed constructing the Kanambadi dam on the Cauvery River. Around the same time, Madras also proposed an irrigation project on the same river. Madras raised objections to the second phase of the Kanambadi project, prompting the Indian government's intervention.

Initially, the government hoped that the two states could reach a mutual agreement, but when this proved unattainable, a Court of Arbitration, led by Sir Henry Griffin, was appointed to address the issue.

Under Griffin's oversight, an agreement was crafted on February 18, 1924, which was intended to remain in effect for the next 50 years.

Comprising ten clauses, the 1924 agreement stipulated that, for at least the subsequent five decades, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry would receive 75 percent of the Cauvery water allocation, while 23 percent would be allocated to Mysore, with the remainder flowing into Kerala or what was then known as Travancore.

Post India's independence

After state reorganisation in 1956, Tamil Nadu received 75% of Cauvery water and expanded its irrigated areas. But the issues persisted.

Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) was constituted in 1990 to adjudicate the water sharing issue. The tribunal's final order was issued in 2007. As per this, 30 tmc (thousand million cubic feet

) was alloted to Kerala, 270 tmc to Karnataka, 419 tmc to Tamil Nadu, and 7 tmc to Puducherry.

On February 16, 2018, the Supreme Court issued a unanimous judgment which led to a decrease in Karnataka’s annual water releases from 192 TMC to 177.25 TMC. It reduced Tamil Nadu's share of water.

On the court’s direction, the Centre on June 1, 2018, established the Cauvery Water Management Authority to implement the judgement.

On August 14, the Tamil Nadu government approached the Supreme Court, requesting its intervention in compelling Karnataka to immediately release 24,000 cubic feet per second (cusecs) of water from its reservoirs.

Tamil Nadu urged the Court to instruct Karnataka to adhere to the release of 36.76 TMC of water, as mandated for September 2023 by the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) in 2007.

Karnataka contended that lower rainfall in the Cauvery catchment area, encompassing regions in Kerala, had led to inadequate inflow into its reservoirs.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah explained that historically, whenever there was excess water in the reservoirs, Karnataka willingly supplied it to Tamil Nadu. However, this year, unfavorable conditions have left Karnataka unable to do so.

Once the matter reached the court, the Supreme Court declined to intervene with the orders of the Cauvery Water Management Authority and Cauvery Water Regulation Committee.

These orders had directed Karnataka to release 5,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu.

On September 18, the Cauvery Water Management Authority reiterated the requirement for Karnataka to continue releasing 5,000 cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water to Tamil Nadu for a duration of 15 days, upholding the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's previous order issued on September 12.

What are the contentions?

The Karnataka government contends that since the 1924 agreement had a 50-year expiration date, its terms should not be applicable to today's water distribution.

Karnataka also argues that at the time the agreement was reached, Tamil Nadu was a British province, and Karnataka was a princely state, which may have limited its ability to assert its interests effectively.

Conversely, Tamil Nadu asserts altering the fundamental nature of 1924 agreement would be detrimental to both regions.

Tamil Nadu claims that when the agreement was originally negotiated, it was understood that its clauses would be reviewed after 50 years, rather than entirely overhauled.