WHO report shows how Indians struggle to control their Blood Pressure

World Health Organization, in a report released last week said that more than 180 million (or 18 Crore) people in India are living with hypertension. But despite that, only 37 per cent are aware of their condition as such.

The WHO report further states that only 30 per cent of those diagnosed with the condition started treatment and only 15 per cent managed to keep it under control.

The global health watchdog relied on data from 2019 to come to the conclusion.

Worldwide, the hypertension affects one in three individuals and four out of five do not have it under control, the World Health Organization said in its first-ever report on hypertension released on September 19.

India's state of hypertension: What does it mean?

The remarkably high number of affected people means increased heart stroke incidence. According to a Febryary 2022 study, India has 108-172 per 100,000 people stroke rate with one-month fatality rate measured between 18 to 42 per cent.

In 2019, heart attack was the leading cause of death and disability in India, according to the Global Burden of Disease report.

Hypertension or the high BP affects the quality of life of a patient.

Uncontrolled hypertension over a long time can lead to heart attacks and strokes but also affect the kidneys and eyes.

Hypertension in India: Efforts by Indian government?

The government has an ambitious programme by the name of India Hypertension Control Initiative (IHCI) to take BP care to more than 70 million patients in the next two years.

While the sheer number of Indian people affected by hypertension is hug ein itself, India’s approach to hypertension treatment has seen success.

The IHCI received a 2022 UN Interagency Task Force and the WHO Special Programme on Primary Health Care Award at the UN General Assembly in September last year. The award recognises India’s "highly impactful, large-scale hypertension intervention within India’s existing primary health care system."

According to the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Cancer, Diabetes, Cardiovascular Diseases and Stroke, people above the age of 30 should have their Blood Pressure measured at each interaction with the public health system. This protocol is reported to be followed in most hospitals and public health care system across India.

