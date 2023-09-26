Manipur govt ensures 'swift action' after photos of bodies of two missing students go viral

Photos have been circulating on social media platforms showing the bodies of two students who went missing in July during the violence in the northeastern state of Manipur.

Two students were identified as Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17). They went missing on July 6. One of the two photos purportedly showed the students with two armed men in the frame and the other one was of two bodies.

Previously, the official said that the whereabouts of the two were not known and their mobile phones were found switched off. They had said that the last location of their handsets was traced at Lamdan near the winter flower tourist spot in the Churachandpur district.

The Manipur government has ensured to take swift action and also asked people to exercise restraint and allow the authorities to investigate the "kidnapping and killing" of both students.

In a statement issued by the secretariat of Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh on Monday night, the state government said the case has already been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The statement said: "The state police, in collaboration with the central security agencies, are actively investigating the case to determine the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and to identify the perpetrators who murdered the two students. The security forces have also started the search operation to nab the perpetrators."

As quoted by the news agencies, a senior officer said that security personnel have been put on alert, and additional measures taken to prevent any incident following the viral photos of the students.

The statement added that the government assured people that "swift and decisive action will be taken against all those involved in the kidnapping and killing of Phijam Hemjit and Hijam Linthoingambi".

Violent clashes broke out in the northeastern state of India after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts in the first week of May aimed at protesting the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. More than 100 people have lost their lives and hundreds have been injured.

(With inputs from agencies)

