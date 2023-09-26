Interpol issues Red Corner Notice for Khalistani terrorist Karanvir Singh

Interpol, also known as the International Criminal Police Organization, has issued a Red Corner Notice for Khalistani terrorist Karanvir Singh. ANI citing intelligence sources said that Singh is believed to be residing in Pakistan and has ties to the pro-Khalistan terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International. He hails from Punjab's Kapurthala district and is 38 years old, as per the details by Interpol.

"Criminal conspiracy, murder, offences related to Arms Act, offences related to Explosive substances Act, raising funds for terrorist act, conspiracy, being member of terrorist gang or organisation,, Offences related to Arms Act, & offences related to Explosive substances Act," as per charges stated by Interpol on its website.

A Red Corner Notice is a request made by Interpol to law enforcement agencies in its member countries to locate and temporarily detain an individual until legal processes such as extradition or surrender. Interpol is an inter-governmental organization with 195 member countries, and it helps police in all of them "to work together to make the world a safer place."

Diplomatic tensions

The issuance of a Red Corner Notice against this pro-Khalistani terrorist comes amidst a diplomatic dispute between India and Canada. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged Indian involvement in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, a claim that India vehemently denied, describing it as "absurd" and "motivated."

So far, Trudeau has failed to provide any sort of concrete evidence to substantiate his wild claims.

The only thing that he has managed to do is boast about the importance of upholding the rule of law and calling on the Indian government to cooperate in the matter, at a time when New Delhi itself has been calling on Canada to take action against Khalistani elements breeding on its soil.

The Canadian government reportedly conducted an extensive investigation into Nijjar's death. Hardeep Singh Nijjar, designated as a terrorist in India, was fatally shot outside a Sikh temple in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18.

India mulls OCI cancellations

India is considering the cancellation of Overseas Citizenship of India (OCI) cards for more than a dozen individuals engaged in pro-Khalistan activities as authorities have instructed agencies to locate properties linked to such individuals residing abroad, local media reports said citing sources. This is to intensify the crackdown on Khalistani elements and prevent individuals involved in these illegal activities from entering India.

Reports added that Indian authorities have identified 19 absconding Khalistani terrorists who are currently living in countries such as the US, UK, Canada, UAE, Pakistan, and others. The government is now intending to confiscate their properties under Section 33(5) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.