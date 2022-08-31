EXCLUSIVE: 'Would like understanding from highest level', Nepal envoy on Gorkha recruitment under Agnipath

In the first-ever comments since Nepal announced its decision to not send its soldiers to Indian Army, Nepal's Ambassador to India Shankar Prasad Sharma, in a conversation with WION's principal diplomatic correspondent Siddhant Sibal confirmed the decision. The Nepalese envoy stated his country would like more "understanding from the highest level". He further added that the government "would like to know more about Agnipath and Agniveer".

India earlier this year had announced the Agnipath scheme to recruit new soldiers in the Army. Under the scheme, the tenure of a soldier will be four years and only one-fourth will be retained after this period. Additionally, the Nepalese envoy also spoke on border issues and the cultural connect between the two countries.

WION: What was the aim of Teej celebrations?

Shankar Prasad Sharma​​​​​​: We would definitely like to strengthen the people-to-people relationship between the two countries. That is more sustainable which will help in strengthening other areas of partnership between the two countries. If we have a strong people-to-people bond, then nobody can separate them and then that will have a sustainable strong partnership between the two countries.

WION: Both India and Nepal have civilisation ties, roti beti ka rishta (family ties)..

SP Sharma: That is also going on, if we see today's crowd, many of these people, let's say the royal family of Nepal, they get married here in India. Some of these people get married in Nepal. At that level, the southern part of Nepal...it's much more, in terms of marriage and networking family relationships. That has continued. When you are in the same religion and the same culture, it's easier to have such relationships.

WION: How is the recruitment of Gorkhas under the Agnipath scheme going?

SP Sharma: No, they [Nepalese government] would like to know more about the Agnipath scheme. When we had a tripartite agreement long ago between India, Nepal and UK, we didn't have the provisions. Nepal would like to know more about it. They would like to have more clarity on this one because we have so many political parties in Nepal and they would like to consult with each other and know more.

WION: So, no recruitment happening under Agnipath scheme up until now?

SP Sharma: Yes, they had one schedule but that has been postponed.

WION: Did the Indian government take you in confidence?

SP Sharma: Yes and no. But Nepal would like to have more understanding from the highest level.

WION: How hopeful you are that the issue will be resolved?

SP Sharma: I am sure it will be. There are two issues, one is the understanding and implications to Nepal. Secondly, it is linked to political parties in Nepal and they have to have a consensus. I am sure something will come out.

WION: Indian Army chief is visiting Nepal, will it be discussed?

SP Sharma: I am sure they will.

WION: Any update on Border talks?

SP Sharma: No I think when both PMs visited each other's countries, there was a press release or press conference by the foreign secretary but many of these issues must be solved amicably and we hope they will start a dialogue soon and we will have some kind of solution.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: