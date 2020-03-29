Exclusive: WION in conversation with Lokesh Sharma, an Indian-origin scientist working on COVID-19 diagnosis and mitigation

A PTI study recently claimed that people can carry and spread the virus even after recovering, or with no symptoms. WION’s Ayushi Agarwal spoke to Lokesh Sharma, an Indian-origin scientist from Yale University working on diagnostic and containment strategies.



Pictured: Lokesh Sharma



Here’s the eye-opening interview!

WION: What can you tell us about your research?

Lokesh Sharma: We have been working on various lung infections. We have focused mostly on bacterial and viral lung infections and since the corona outbreak happened. We focused on coronavirus. What are the clinical characteristics of the coronavirus and how do these patients respond to these viruses? What is the visual clearance? These are the things that we have been working on.

WION: What were the three most significant findings?

LS: Our research shows that most of the people who have coronavirus have mild infections if they are young and do not have any other diseases. Second, even though they do not have severe infections, and even after they resolve their infections, in terms of symptoms, they can still have persistent viral and can infect other people.

Third interesting finding, in a different study, that many of the people, who have coronavirus do not even get symptoms, but when checked they had infection previously.

For this study, we tested 16 patients, but we have another study where we looked at hundreds of patients and their antibody response and we can show that one thing that antibody testing may be more sensitive… Another study, a small one showed that most of the people have symptoms that are not serious enough.

WION: How should we Protect health-care workers from subclinical coronavirus infection?

LS: Healthcare workers are the most vulnerable population and the best way to protect them is to treat every single patient. So maintain the social distance. Use proper personal protective equipment like in N 95 masks, complete body suit.

We are doing most of the hospital visits on the phone. So if you do not have any severe issues we should just talk on the phone and try to not meet the doctor.

WION: Please explain why controlling the spread of the disease has been difficult and how does this study which says that patients may still have symptoms, affect our mitigation strategy?

LS: India has controlled really well so far because India has conducted a really absolutely low number of testing so far compared to other countries. So to control it, I think the only thing that works is limitation, (in limiting the travel and social contact). I think that is the only effective way until the vaccine comes.

WION: One message that you want to give to Indians?

LS: Just stay at home. Don't come into contact, don't believe in traditional medicines, don't believe in drinking urine or something. It will just damage your liver if you drink any cow Union or Buffalo urine or whatever. I think the best way is if you have no symptoms and stay at home. If you have symptoms, call the doctor and don't go to the hospital. Let them know in advance that we are coming so they know how to deal with you. And I think that's the only way to control and if it's controlled within a few weeks, I think things will be much better and we will have more knowledge how to deal with it and how to maintain this disease.