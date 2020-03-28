Architectural marvels of the world pay tribute to health workers

In the time of crisis the whole world has gotten together, now architectural marvels around the world have lit up to pay tribute to the health workers in their countries who are battling the global coronavirus pandemic!
The United Kingdom has faced a major crisis due to the novel coronavirus, with Prince Charles and Boris Johnson falling victim to the global contagion.
The whole nation now has 14,543 cases and over 750 deaths.
London Eye thanked the NHS (UK's National Health Services) by lighting up!
(Photograph:Twitter)