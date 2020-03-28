Architectural marvels of the world pay tribute to health workers

In the time of crisis the whole world has gotten together, now architectural marvels around the world have lit up to pay tribute to the health workers in their countries who are battling the global coronavirus pandemic!

Eiffel Tower lights up!

France is one of the worst-hit nations in terms of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

The nation is facing over 30,000 cases of the global pandemic and has faced 1,995 deaths. The French landmark had a message on it asking its citizens to 'Stay at home'.

(Photograph:AFP)