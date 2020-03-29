Countries spared by the COVID-19 inferno... so far!

The novel coronavirus is wreaking havoc across the globe and has forced up to three billion people to stay under lockdown as the virus leaves its devastating imprint on nearly every aspect of society: wiping out millions of jobs, straining healthcare services and weighing heavily on national treasuries for years to come.

But there are countries who have not faced a crisis like situation and the number of cases are close to none. The reasons maybe sparse population or no immigration from affected countries.

Let's take a look at the countries which were least affected due to the global pandemic: