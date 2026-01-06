/Ex-boyfriend charged with murder of Nikitha Godishala after financial dispute comes to light

The investigation into the killing of 27-year-old Indian woman Nikitha Godishala, who was reported missing on New Year’s Eve, has taken a dramatic turn after her former boyfriend, Arjun Sharma, was formally charged with both first- and second-degree murder in the US state of Maryland. The case has grown more complex following claims by Nikitha’s family that the crime may have been driven by a financial dispute. Her cousin and father have alleged that Sharma frequently borrowed money from multiple people and may have killed Nikitha when she confronted him about unpaid dues.

Nikitha’s cousin, Saraswati Godishala, revealed that she transferred $4,500 to Sharma on December 27. According to a complaint submitted to the Indian Embassy in the US, Sharma later returned $3,500 but allegedly sought another $1,000 on January 2, a request Saraswati says she refused. Family members claim that Nikitha had been persistently asking Sharma to repay the remaining amount on December 31, the day she was last heard from. Investigators believe the murder took place shortly after 7 pm on New Year’s Eve.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In another serious allegation, Saraswati said that Sharma carried out unauthorised bank transactions worth around $3,500 from Nikitha’s account before leaving the country. He reportedly claimed he needed urgent medical treatment for a hand injury as the reason for his departure. Nikitha’s father, Anand Godishala, echoed the financial motive theory, telling reporters in Secunderabad that Sharma routinely borrowed money, including from his daughter. He suspects Nikitha was killed when she visited Sharma’s apartment to demand repayment. Anand said his final conversation with his daughter was on the night of December 31.

Nikitha’s body was discovered while police were investigating a missing persons complaint, ironically filed by Arjun Sharma himself on January 2. The Indian Embassy has confirmed it is coordinating with US authorities and is in touch with the victim’s family.

Who was Nikitha Godishala?