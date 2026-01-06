A glimpse into Mughal royalty: Hong Kong Palace Museum showcases rare jewelry exhibition. Details inside

The Mughal dynasty, which ruled India for over 300 years, is remembered not only for its political dominance but also for its remarkable creativity, particularly in art, design, and jewelry. The empire’s legacy is filled with opulent and innovative creations, blending Persian, Islamic, and Indian styles into works of unmatched beauty. Many of these precious items are still preserved today and displayed in museums worldwide.

A stunning exhibition titled The Hong Kong Jockey Club Series: Treasures of the Mughal Court recently presented some of these masterpieces, in collaboration with the Victoria and Albert Museum. Focused on the three legendary Mughal emperors, Akbar (1556-1605), Jehangir (1605-1627), and Shah Jahan (1628-1658, the display showed their cultural influence and passion for exquisite design.

Among the star attractions were mesmerising pieces of jewelry, such as the intricately enamelled meenakari necklaces, which gained prominence during the Safavid dynasty of the 16th century. The Mughal period also saw the creation of stunning rings, particularly known as Vora in India. These pieces were not only steeped in tradition but also had a contemporary flair that reflects the forward-thinking vision of Mughal artisans.

The exhibition further highlighted the rise of iconic designs, such as kundan and polki jewelry, which became deeply associated with Mughal artistry and remain popular at weddings today. During the reign of Babur, the Mughal Empire set up workshops that brought together artisans skilled in diverse techniques, blending cultures and stones to create jewelry that continues to inspire modern designers.