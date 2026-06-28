/'Everyone saw how he was killed': Father of Bharat Bhushan demands justice, calls for fair probe

Father of 28-year-old Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, who was killed on June 17 in an alleged police encounter in Bihar's Bhojpur district, has called for justice, raising serious concerns over the circumstances surrounding his son's death. He also doubts about the probe linked to Tiwari's death, saying that despite assurances that an inquiry has been launched, the family remain unsure about the result and is seeking accountability from the authorities in the matter.



Kashinath Tiwari said, "People across the world were watching how he was killed. If I don't get justice, then what will I get? The administration, the judges, everyone was watching how he was killed... There is nothing to hide here. They say there will be an inquiry, but no one knows what the outcome will be."

What happened with Bharat Bhushan?

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Bharat Bhushan Tiwari was a student and local activist from Bilauti village in the Bhojpur district of Bihar. He lost his life during a controversial police encounter on June 17, 2026. He was known locally for aggressively voicing awareness about local corruption and failure of administrative, specifically highlighting the lack of government rehabilitation for flood-affected people in Jawania village.



Frustrated with government officials, Tiwari had uploaded videos on Facebook in which he was seen displaying an illegal weapon and issuing threats to "encounter" local administrative officers. Following these posts, local police had surrounded his residence.



On June 16, the Bhojpur Police issued a statement describing Tiwari as "mentally unstable" and said efforts were underway to disarm him and admit him to a mental health facility for treatment. The following day, the standoff ended when Tiwari was shot and later died while undergoing medical treatment.



According to the Bhojpur Police, Tiwari fired between eight and ten rounds from an illegal pistol at the police team, prompting Special Task Force (STF) personnel to return fire in self-defence. However, a Facebook Live video recorded shortly before the shooting appeared to show Tiwari standing in an open field, speaking to viewers and tossing his pistol toward the police, seemingly indicating his surrender.