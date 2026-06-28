/Ex-girlfriend escapes, Karnataka man dies after ‘murder-suicide’ bid. All we know

A man was found dead inside a burnt car on the Pune Highway in Karnataka's Tumakuru district after an alleged attempt to kill his former girlfriend and die alongside her went awry, while the woman managed to escape with minor injuries, police said on Sunday. According to Tumakuru Superintendent of Police Ashok Venkat, police received information about a car engulfed in flames under the jurisdiction of the Kallambella Police Station.

"When the local police reached the spot, they found a burnt car (yellow number plate) and a person named Nagendran's burnt body inside the car. When we inquired about the incident, we found that the driver of the car and the deceased's co-passenger, Ranya, were involved," Venkat told ANI. The vehicle bore a commercial yellow number plate, indicating that it was operating as a hired taxi.

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Preliminary investigation revealed that Nagendran and Ranya had previously been in a relationship. According to the SP, Nagendran allegedly attacked the woman with a knife while they were travelling in the vehicle. The car then came to a halt, allowing Ranya to jump out and escape.