/European firms invest $68mn in Tamil Nadu; CM Stalin inaugurates factories

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Rs 300 crore (approx. $34 million) AI-based robotic machine parts manufacturing facility of German firm Agile Robotics, near the southern Indian city of Chennai. The German firm describes itself as a provider of next-generation automation solutions. The facility near Chennai provides employment to 300 local engineers and technicians.

“We are a German firm driving new industry solutions using AI and Robotics to create the next-gen solutions. Ours is a seven-year-old firm, founded by people from the German Aerospace Institute. We are going to invest heavily here and employ 300 people,” said Rory Sexton, a Board member of Agile Robots.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated an Air Separation facility of the Indo-Italian joint venture firm SOL India Private Ltd. at the Ranipet SIPCOT Industrial Park. The firm is involved in the manufacture of industrial and medical oxygen. During the Global Investors Meet hosted by Tamil Nadu, this firm had committed to a cumulative investment of Rs. 300 crore ($34 million). The factory has been set up in line with that commitment.

Both inaugurations were done by the chief minister via virtual mode from the State Secretariat in Chennai. He was accompanied by State Industries Minister TRB Rajaa, government officials, and representatives from the respective firms.

Tamil Nadu is the second largest state economy in India and is a leading state in manufacturing and exports in various sectors.

The Indian Economic Survey for 2024-25 has praised the Tamil Nadu government for its performance in attracting investments and creating a large number of jobs, especially for women. For 2024-25, Tamil Nadu is ranked first in India with an economic growth of 9.69% in 2024-25.