Essel Group chairman Subhash Chandra launches PINEWZ news app on occasion of Ram Mandir consecration

On the occasion of the much-awaited Ram Mandir consecration ceremony on Monday (Jan 22), Chairman of the Essel Group and former Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra launched an artificial intelligence-driven hyperlocal news app called PINEWZ.

What is PINEWZ?

The newly launched app is set to show news updates from every village in India, said Chandra, speaking about PINEWZ. He said that anyone nationwide can contribute to this app and become a journalist by providing hyperlocal news from their villages or towns.

WATCH | 'In Ram Rajya, no one would hurt anyone's sentiments', says Dr. Subhash Chandra “Crores of journalists can now become News Creators using this AI-driven news app. And users can get instant news using their PIN code,” said the Essel group chairman. He also congratulated the team for launching the app which he described as a “new revolution in the news and digital space”.

The app will be tailored according to the users’ location through its unique pin-code-based delivery system. Additionally, with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), the app will curate and deliver news content, ensuring a personalised and relevant user experience.

PINEWZ can also be used by professional journalists who can create their own accounts and post their stories and videos.

Subhash Chandra in Ayodhya

The former Rajya Sabha MP was among the 7,000 people invited from different walks of life to witness the historic Ram Mandir consecration ceremony in the north Indian city of Ayodhya on Monday (Jan 22).

During his conversation with Zee News earlier this week, he recounted his visit to Ayodhya 45 years ago and expressed how when he last visited the holy city, he lamented over the absence of a temple dedicated to Lord Ram.

He also outlined similarities between Lord Ram’s reign and the principles of freedom and harmony in contrast to the divisive atmosphere he witnessed in the past few years.