En route to Italy for G20 Summit, Indian PM Modi’s flight flew over Pakistani airspace

En route to Italy for the G20 Summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's special VVIP flight flew over Pakistani airspace on Friday.

On its return journey, the aircraft will use it again after getting formal permission from Islamabad, a media report said on Sunday.

Entering the Pakistani airspace from Bahawalpur, Prime Minister Modi's plane Boeing 777, 300ER, K7066 passed through Turbat and Panjgur. It reached Italy via Iran and Turkey, reported The Express Tribune.

According to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) sources, Indian authorities requested Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs for permission to use the airspace for the special flight of the prime minister. Pakistan accepted the request and allowed Modi to fly through its airspace.

On Friday, Modi arrived in Italy to participate in the G20 Summit, where the heads of world's 20 biggest economies have gathered in Rome. The leaders are focusing on Covid, economy and climate issues.

The report quoted the CAA spokesperson as saying that the prime minister's plane will use airspace of Pakistan again on its way back to India after the climate summit in Glasgow.

Earlier, a commercial aircraft of India had also used Pakistani airspace after obtaining permission, the newspaper said.

(With inputs from agencies)