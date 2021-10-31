PM Modi gifts silver candle stand, book on India's commitment on environment to Pope Francis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented Pope Francis with a silver candle stand and a book on India's commitment to the environment on Saturday during their meeting at the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.

Briefing reporters about Prime Minister's visit, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said Pope reciprocated with a 'bronze plaque' with an inscription that the 'desert will become a garden'.

PM Modi, who participated in the G20 Summit, met Pope Francis earlier in the day. It was the first-ever meeting between PM Modi and Pope Francis. PM Modi and Pope also discussed the challenge posed by climate change.

The two leaders discussed the COVID-19 pandemic and its consequences for people across the world.

He also briefed the Pope about the ambitious initiatives taken by India in combating climate change as well as India's success in administering one billion COVID-19 vaccination doses.