/Eight months of coughing, no illness found: Doctors trace child’s condition to mother’s perfume

Doctors were left puzzled for months as a young child continued to suffer from a persistent cough that showed no signs of easing, despite repeated medical consultations and treatment in the Pune district of Maharashtra. What initially appeared to be a routine paediatric case eventually turned into an unusual medical discovery, one that pointed not to an illness, but to a commonly used household product. The child, under the age of two, had been coughing continuously for nearly eight months.

Concerned parents sought medical help multiple times, consulting paediatricians and specialists. The child underwent a series of examinations and tests to rule out common causes such as viral infections, asthma, allergies, acid reflux, and even rare respiratory conditions. However, all medical reports came back normal, leaving doctors struggling to identify the reason behind the prolonged symptoms. Despite the chronic cough, the child showed no other alarming signs. There was no fever, no weight loss, and no indication of breathing distress.

The child’s growth and development were normal, adding to the mystery and making the case even more challenging for doctors. The breakthrough came only after physicians decided to take a closer look at the child’s daily environment. During a detailed discussion with the family, doctors learned that the child’s mother regularly used a strong perfume while caring for the baby. Given the close physical contact between mother and child, doctors suspected that prolonged exposure to the fragrance could be irritating the child’s sensitive airways. Doctors say Infants and young children have developing respiratory systems that are far more vulnerable to environmental irritants.

Many perfumes contain chemical compounds that can trigger airway inflammation, coughing, and wheezing, particularly when exposure is frequent and prolonged. Doctors advised the mother to immediately stop using the perfume and avoid all scented products around the child. Within weeks of removing the exposure, the child’s cough gradually subsided and eventually disappeared, confirming the doctors’ suspicions.