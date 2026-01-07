/From Mall to MD: Surat cops unearth drug lab, London link surfaces

In a major crackdown on synthetic drug manufacturing, the Surat Police have busted an illegal Mephedrone (MD) drug manufacturing unit operating from inside a shopping mall in the city. The lab, cleverly camouflaged as a food and pharmaceutical testing facility, was unearthed by the Special Operations Group (SOG), leading to the arrest of three accused. Police say the operation was being controlled by a mastermind currently based in London. The breakthrough came after SOG officials arrested a 21-year-old man from Amroli earlier this month and seized 236 grams of MD drugs from his possession.

During sustained interrogation, the accused revealed that the drugs were being manufactured locally rather than procured from outside Gujarat. Based on this information, police raided a unit located inside Polaris Shopping Mall in the Parvat Patiya area. The premises, registered as a food and pharma analytical laboratory, appeared legitimate from the outside. However, inside, officers discovered a fully functional drug manufacturing setup equipped with reactors, advanced machinery and hazardous chemicals used to produce high-purity MD drugs. Police seized narcotics worth approximately Rs 2.92 lakh, along with raw materials and sophisticated equipment used in the illegal operation. Three persons linked to the manufacturing unit were taken into custody, while efforts are underway to trace the supply chain and distribution network.

Investigators have identified the key conspirator as Janak Jadani, who is believed to be orchestrating the entire operation from London. Police suspect the accused used international links and a legitimate business front to avoid detection and expand the drug network. Senior police officials said the case highlights a worrying trend of drug syndicates using commercial spaces and advanced technology to manufacture narcotics within city limits. Further investigation is underway to determine whether similar labs are operating elsewhere and to identify other members of the interstate and international network involved.