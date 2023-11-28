EC warns Telangana govt to stop farmers’ aid citing violation of poll code

The Election Commission (EC) has warned the south-eastern Telangana government to desist from doling out financial aid to farmers under a state government scheme after it withdrew the earlier order citing a violation of the poll code.

Assembly elections are to be held in Telangana on November 30 and results are to be announced on December 3.

The poll body has said that the government can disbursement relief only on certain conditions during the model code of conduct period, and asked it to refrain from publicising it in the public.

State minister warned

"The Commission has observed that T Harish Rao, Minister of Finance and Heath and Family Welfare, Govt of Telangana ... has not only violated the provisions of MCC (model code of conduct)... but also conditions laid down as above by publicising the release under the scheme, and thereby disturbed the level playing field in the ongoing election process," the EC letter to the state chief electoral officer (CEO) read.

The EC informed the state chief electoral officer about its decision to withdraw its permission.

The action follows the public announcement made by Rao on the release of disbursements of rabi crops.

"The disbursement will be made on Monday. Even before the farmers complete their breakfast and tea, the amount will be credited into their account,” the minister had said.

The EC had said that it gave 'no objection', based on the premise that the scheme is an ongoing scheme and rabi instalments were disbursed during October-January in the past five years.

Congress slams CM Rao

The Congress slammed the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) over the EC’s order, alleging it was a result of the irresponsible and self-serving approach of the K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR)-led party.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary, organisation, K C Venugopal said due to the irresponsible and narrow self-serving approach of the BRS and (minister) Harish Rao, under the instructions of his boss KCR, the EC has denied permission for the disbursement of the Rythu Bandhu installments.