Earthquake of magnitude 3.1 rocks northern parts of India, strong tremors felt in capital

New Delhi, India Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Oct 15, 2023, 04:47 PM IST

Strong tremors shake parts of India Photograph:(Twitter)

The epicentre of the earthquake was 9km East of Faridabad in Indian state of Haryana.  

Strong earthquake tremors rocked northern parts of India whereas strong tremors were felt in the capital city of Delhi on Sunday (Oct 15). As per initial reports, the magnitude of the earthquake was 3.1 on a seismic scale. Many across the capital also reported to have heard a thunder-like noise, leaving them in panic.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the magnitude of the earthquake was 3.1 and the jolts reportedly occurred at around 4:08 PM. 

The latitude and longitude were reported at 28.41 and 77.41 respectively. Moreover, the depth of the quake was at 10 kilometres. The epicentre was 9km East of Faridabad in Haryana state.  

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.1, Occurred on 15-10-2023, 16:08:16 IST, Lat: 28.41 & Long: 77.41, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 9km E of Faridabad, Haryana, India," National Center for Seismology wrote in a post on X social media platform. 

NCS is the nodal agency of the Union government for monitoring earthquake activity in the country.

The national capital experienced seismic tremors for the second time in a span of two weeks.

Previously, on October 3, the Delhi-NCR area was rattled by powerful tremors, causing residents to hastily evacuate their residences and workplaces in a state of alarm.

Watch | Mahalaya and the beauty of Durga Puja

The National Center for Seismology (NCS) reported that these tremors were the result of two earthquakes that occurred in Nepal on October 3, the first registering a magnitude of 4.6 and the second measuring 6.2 on the Richter Scale.

India's neighbouring country, Afghanistan, also received fresh jolts of earthquake on Sunday (Oct 15). 

United States Geological Survey has reported that a fresh, 6.3 magnitude earthquake has hit northwest of Herat city.

Earlier quakes have led to the killing of thousands in the country. This yet another earthquake was hit at 0336 GMT, 33 kilometres (20 miles) from the city.

The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) has said that magnitude of the earthquake was 6.5 and occurred at a depth of 10 km.

(More updates to follow)

author

Heena Sharma

Heena Sharma is a digital journalist who writes mostly on current geopolitical developments. She keeps a keen eye on the ongoing issues like war in Eastern Europe, Syrian conflict, UK politics, and Lebanon’s economy among others. India’s response to key global challenges cannot escape her attention.

