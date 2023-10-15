Delhi's $384k money heist, miscreants pose as law enforcement officers

A group of miscreants entered a residence in Baba Haridas Nagar locality in the Indian state of Delhi, masquerading as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers. They made off with a staggering $384k in cash, leaving the neighborhood in shock.

As per reports from the Delhi Police, one of the culprits has been apprehended, while intense operations are currently underway to track down the remaining perpetrators.

The team's quick action secured a substantial part of the stolen money. The police control room (PCR) team managed to intercept a suspicious vehicle in Narela area, recovering a substantial sum of $84.05k in cash.

The apprehended suspect was found in possession of a firearm and four live cartridges, raising more questions about the crime.

“Delhi Police @DCPPCRDELHI personnel chased and caught an accused who was running away in a car after stealing ₹70 lakh. A pistol and 4 live cartridges were recovered from the accused," Delhi Police reportedly wrote in a post on X social media platform.

Heist

The victim of this heist is a young individual working in the private sector banking industry in Gurugram.

Identified by the alias 'Sundar,' the 25-year-old had recently completed a significant land sale transaction. He had received a payment of $384k in cash, securely storing it inside the confines of his home, tucked away beneath his bed.

The remainder of the sale price was received through two separate checks.

The criminals, posing as ED officers, descended upon Sundar's residence, accusing him of harboring illicit funds.

In this swift fake operation, they confiscated the entire cash stash, making away with the significant sum. Not content with this theft, the culprits also seized the mobile phones belonging to both Sundar and his mother.

Masterminds

As the investigation unfolded, the arrested suspect, identified as Amit, provided a crucial lead.

He informed the police that a certain individual named 'Fauji' had instructed him to assemble a team of four to five individuals for this operation. The hunt for these remaining accomplices and the root of the conspiracy is continuing.