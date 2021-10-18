Dubai and J&K government sign MoU aimed at scaling up industrial development

The Jammu and Kashmir Government today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Dubai for real estate development, industrial parks, IT towers, multipurpose towers, logistics, medical college, and a super-speciality hospital.

According to the government, the MoU is a milestone. They expect that it would result in significant pouring in of investments from around the globe and that it would be a big developmental push.

The government also said that different entities from Dubai have shown a keen interest in investment.

''With the signing of the MoU with the Dubai Government, the world has started to recognize the pace with which Jammu and Kashmir is traversing the development bandwagon. This MoU gives out a strong signal to the entire world that the way India is transforming into a global power, Jammu & Kashmir is having a significant role in that as well,'' said Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry.

The Lt Governor of Jammu Kashmir, Manoj Sinha termed the occasion a historic day for the Dubai-Jammu Kashmir friendship, and for the developmental journey of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

''The MoU is the beginning of a new partnership between the Government of Dubai and J&K which will help the Union Territory to scale new heights in industrialisation and sustainable growth. It is aimed at developing various economic activities including industrial parks, IT Towers, multi-purpose towers, logistics, medical college, super speciality hospital and many other projects,'' said Manoj Sinha, Lt Governor of Jammu Kashmir.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha also said that the Government of Dubai is willing to explore the opportunity of potential cooperation with the government of Jammu & Kashmir.

''The presence of Hon’ble Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem at today’s conference and our initiative to start the first international flight to Sharjah from 23rd October reflects our commitment to foster strong business cooperation, '' added the Lt Governor.