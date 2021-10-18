Jaishankar involved in very intensive visit, says Naor Gilon Israel's new ambassador to India to WION

As India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar visits Israel, WION spoke to Naor Gilon who was recently named as Israel’s ambassador to India.

"I am very happy to be here with India's external affairs minister S Jaishankar who is currently having a very intensive visit," Gilon told WION.

Also Read: India, Israel agree to start FTA negotiation, vaccine certificate recognition

Gilon, 57, informed that Jaishankar's visit has proved to be very fruitful with "practical agenda items".

Visited @israelmuseum with minister @DrSJaishankar Among other we saw there the synagogue from Cochin and an exhibition of Indian art. Another perspective to the history of the relations between our peoples🇮🇱🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/XCe69d7ME8 — Naor Gilon (@NaorGilon) October 18, 2021 ×

"I can't wait to come back to New Delhi to continue my work," Gilon added.

Also Read: Israel to join India based International Solar Alliance

India's external affairs minister Jaishankar met his counterpart Israeli foreign minister Yair Lapid as they decided both countries should resume FTA negations.

Jaishankar also informed that both countries had agreed to recognise each others vaccination certification.

Also Read: Jaishankar pays homage to Indian soldiers at war cemetery in Israel

Jaishankar also welcomed Israel's initiative to join the International Solar Alliance. India's foreign minister on Sunday had visited the Indian cemetery at Talpiot to pay homage to Indian soliders who had died during World War-I.