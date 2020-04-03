Doctor confirmed with coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi slum area

After one person died and another was detected with coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi slum area, another person on Friday was detected with COVID-19.

A 35-year-old doctor was tested positive with the virus, Mumbai's BMC officials said, while asserting that his family has been put in quarantine and they will be tested today.

The building where the doctor lived in Dharavi has been sealed by BMC officials.

On Wednesday, A 56-year-old man living in Dharavi had died due to coronavirus after being treated at Mumbai's Sion hospital. The man had developed fever, cough, respiratory issues and also had a co-morbid condition of renal failure.

The next day a 52-year-old BMC sanitation worker contracted the virus. Both men did not have any case history of having traveled abroad. The officials described his condiction as "stable" while advising his family members and 23 colleagues to be quarantined.

Dharavi is Asia's biggest slum cluster and also densely populated.