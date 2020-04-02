Another man confirmed with coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi slum area

After a 56-year-old man died due to coronavirus, a second coronavirus case was confirmed in Mumbai's Dharavi slum area on Thursday.

The 52-year-old BMC sanitization worker has been found positive with COVID-19, BMC official in Maharashtra said, while adding that he has been advised to get treatment. His condition is now stable, officials said.

The man resides in Mumbai's Worli area but was posted at Dharavi for cleaning after which he fell ill.

BMC officials have advised his family members and 23 colleagues to be quarantined.

On Wednesday, a man belonging to Dharavi died in Sion hospital after receiving treatment for COVID-19. The area is one of the most densely populated in the world.

The man had developed symptoms like fever, cough, respiratory issues and also had a co-morbid condition of renal failure.

Maharashtra has been hit the hardest due to the virus with 335 recorded cases of COVID-19 and sixteen deaths.