Do we need extra vaccine dose for JN.1 variant? Chief of India's Covid genomes consortium reveals

As the surge in COVID-19 cases grips India once again, propelled by the emergence of the JN.1 subvariant, Dr NK Arora, Chief of the India SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) revealed that as of now there is no necessity for an additional vaccine dose against this subvariant.

Dr Arora laid emphasis on the preventive measures against COVID-19. He stated, "Prevention is required for all those who are 60 years of age or older, who are likely to have comorbidities, and those who are on drugs that suppress our immunity, like cancer patients. If they have not taken precaution so far, then they are advised to take precaution; otherwise, there is no need for any additional doses."

Addressing concerns about the severity of various Omicron subvariants, Dr Arora reassured that none have demonstrated increased severity.

"Every week you hear something new coming up in different parts and then it spreads all over India. We have identified a large number of subvariants, over 400 subvariants, or mutations of this virus, and fortunately, none of these Omicron variants have really been associated with more severe disease or hospitalization," he stated.

Moreover, while highlighting symptoms of the JN.1 subvariant, Dr Arora noted their similarity to other subvariants, including fever, nasal discharge, cough, occasional diarrhea, and severe body aches, with recovery typically within "two to five days".

Low hospitalisation rate

He acknowledged a rise in cases and pointed out at the low hospitalisation rate. He said, "There is no increase in hospitalisation. We see a lot of cases in Kerala, but I must also say that in other states where testing has increased recently, we are seeing a higher number of cases. But there is no increase in hospitalisation or severe disease that requires ventilation or results in deaths."

Despite a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in India, with Kerala reporting the majority, Dr Arora urged vigilance over panic.

"We need to be vigilant, but not panicky at all."

As per the Indian Health Ministry, the number of active cases in India is currently at 3,742.

Four people have died as per the last 24-hours data on Saturday (Dec 23). Two were from Kerala state while one each from Rajasthan and Karnataka.

Notably, the World Health Organization (WHO) has classified JN.1 as a variant of interest but the global health body said that the overall risk posed by JN.1 remains low based on current evidence.